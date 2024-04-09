Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director David O. Sacks Sells 133,896 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rumble by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 1,251,322 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth $5,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 760,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rumble by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 665,213 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at $5,040,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

