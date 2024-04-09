Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.75% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYJ opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $66.48.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

