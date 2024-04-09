Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Five9 worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Stock Performance
Five9 stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.
Five9 Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
