Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Five9 worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after purchasing an additional 227,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.