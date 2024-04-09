Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

