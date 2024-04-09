Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Melanie Renee Miller Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) Director Melanie Renee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$326,610.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.90. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

