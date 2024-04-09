Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$29.14 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

