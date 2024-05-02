Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at TD Securities

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,816,000 after buying an additional 138,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

