Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $205.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

