Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

