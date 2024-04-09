Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $285.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.