CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AGCO were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AGCO last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

