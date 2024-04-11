American Tower Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 73,835 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,713% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,625 call options.
American Tower Stock Down 5.6 %
AMT opened at $181.96 on Thursday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.56 and its 200 day moving average is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.