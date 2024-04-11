Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $139.73

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

