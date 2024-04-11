Morgan Stanley Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $11.50

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

