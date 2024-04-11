HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 156 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,300,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 125,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $98.60 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

