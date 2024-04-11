Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.21 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,004 shares of company stock worth $17,922,954 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.