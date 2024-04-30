Desjardins Lowers Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.81.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.00 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

