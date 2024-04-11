GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after buying an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

