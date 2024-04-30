CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY24 guidance at $3.85 to $4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

