TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$104.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
