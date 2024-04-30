TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$104.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$63.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.79.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.