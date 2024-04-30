Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$261.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$239.89.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$226.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.00. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

