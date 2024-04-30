Elme Communities (ELME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.91. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

