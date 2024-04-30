EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

