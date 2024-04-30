National Bankshares Lowers Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$26.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$21.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

