Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.590-1.780 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.59-$1.78 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.