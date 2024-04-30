Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.81.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Down 0.7 %
About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
