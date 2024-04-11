Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.62 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 447,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.