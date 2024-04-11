Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,490 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,148 shares of company stock worth $4,451,150 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

