Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Grows By 100.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the March 15th total of 202,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of VMD stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.51.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.