Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

TTD opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 240.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.