Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.