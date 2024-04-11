Zacks Research Weighs in on BP p.l.c.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for BP in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Get BP alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

BP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.