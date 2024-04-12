Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,544,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,988,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $9,426,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.2 %

RYAAY stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.62.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

