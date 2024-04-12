DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Verint Systems worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $2,533,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,526 shares of company stock worth $3,828,058. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.