Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

MRCY opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry R. Nearhos acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares worth $103,685. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

