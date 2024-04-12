Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.11 million, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

