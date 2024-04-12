Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after buying an additional 615,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

