The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $347.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

