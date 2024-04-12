The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3,383.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,424 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.7 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

