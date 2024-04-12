International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,028,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BN opened at $39.72 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

