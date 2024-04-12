Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 776,130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,655,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

