WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.29

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.29 and traded as high as $51.43. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 314,710 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

