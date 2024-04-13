American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.37% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $65.91.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

