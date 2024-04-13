Financial Counselors Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,445,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

