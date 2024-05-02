ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 21,465 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ON24 by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 65.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

