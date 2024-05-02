LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LYB opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

