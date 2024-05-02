Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

ERIC stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

