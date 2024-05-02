Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,967,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00.

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after buying an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

