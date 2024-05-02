Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Doug Cunningham Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KMB stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

