USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Robert B. Anderson Buys 19,289 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 19,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,069.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USCB Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of USCB opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $232.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.